Fire breaks out at Indore-based hotel, guests rescued safely

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a five-storeyed hotel in Indore's residential area, Vijay Nagar on Monday.

The fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

All the guests were rescued safely from the hotel. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

