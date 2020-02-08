Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): A level-II fire broke out at Milan Industrial Estate, Abhyudaya Nagar in Kala Chowky locality here late night on Friday.
Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
A Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) and an ambulance are also present at the spot.
Further details are awaited (ANI)
Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai
ANI | Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:10 IST
