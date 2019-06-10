Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at Jabalpur High Court here on Monday.
According to reports, several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at Jabalpur High Court
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:22 IST
