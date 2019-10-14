Fire breaks out at Mumbai commercial building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a Peninsula Business park at Vira Desai road in Andheri Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the 22 storeyed commercial building at 12:48 pm today.

Three people were safely rescued from the 11th floor of the building through the staircase, fire department officials said.

Four fire tenders rushed the spot.

More details awaited. (ANI)

