Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a Peninsula Business park at Vira Desai road in Andheri Mumbai on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the 22 storeyed commercial building at 12:48 pm today.
Three people were safely rescued from the 11th floor of the building through the staircase, fire department officials said.
Four fire tenders rushed the spot.
More details awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at Mumbai commercial building
ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:28 IST
