Fire breaks out at Mumbai's scrapyard, fire tenders rushed to spot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai in the early hours of Friday.

As many as six fire tenders were pressed into action.



Further details are awaited.

Earlier on September 11, a fire broke out in a chemical factory at Boisar Tarapur industrial area of Palghar district of Maharashtra.

In another unfortunate incident this month, one person died and four workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Maharashtra's Boisar. (ANI)

