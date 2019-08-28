Fire breaks out at Mustafa Bazaar timber yard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon, in Byculla here.

The incident took place at Santa Sawta Marg in the early hours of Wednesday.

"The information came at around 2:25 am and we reached here immediately. We are trying to control the fire from all four sides of the timber yard. Strong winds and a large quantity of wood here is creating a problem in controlling the fire. We have covered all four sides so that the fire does not spread anywhere," said HD Parab, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

The work to douse the fire is underway with eight fire engines and 12 water tankers.

More details awaited.


