Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in the basement of Mother's Pride playschool in Sector 61 here on Monday after school hours.
Six fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are currently underway.
There were no students or teachers in the school premises when the fire broke out.
Further information awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at Noida playschool
ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:21 IST
