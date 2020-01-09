Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at ESIC Model Hospital in Noida on Thursday.
The hospital is located in Noida Sector 24 area.
At least three fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.
No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)
Fire breaks out at Noida's ESIC hospital, 3 fire tenders on spot
ANI | Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:52 IST
