Fire breaks out at NPCL substation in UP's Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at the substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) here in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning.
Fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire, officials said.
More details awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:58 IST
