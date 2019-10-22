Fire breaks out at photo studio in Vizianagaram, no causalities

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building at Three Lamps Junction in Vizianagaram city on Tuesday.

The flames broke out in the building which houses a photo studio. The cause is suspected to be an electric short circuit.

On receiving information, officials rushed to the spot to extinguish the flames.

Srihari Raju, Circle Inspector told ANI: "The first and second floors of the building caught fire but the ground floor is intact. The cause of the mishap is suspected to be a short circuit."

No injuries have been reported in the incident and asset loss value is yet to be ascertained, he added.


