Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Hyderabad, doused

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at a plastic godown located in Saibaba Nagar on Thursday.

Soon after the incident, two fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

"Fire accident took place at a plastic godown at Mailardevpally police station limits. Two fire extinguishers rushed to the spot and it took two hours to extinguish the fire," said Assistant Commissioner of Police while speaking to ANI.

No casualties have been reported.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

