Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at Ansari road, Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. at a plastic waste godown on Ansari road in Kalapathar police station limits, police said.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and almost 90 per cent of the fire is extinguished, the police said.

According to ACP Shaik Jahangir, "The people who collect rags and other plastic waste used to dump it here. The place belongs to Ayub and is run by Hamed."

"One DCM and some plastic wastage were damaged in the fire," they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)