Fire breaks out at private factory in Noida; no casualty reported

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida sector 63 on Sunday night.



Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Noida, Harish Chandra said, "Massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida sector 63. At least six fire tenders rushed to spot."

"The fire sparked after a short circuit in the factory. Two people have been evacuated. No casualty has been reported so far," said Chandra.

Fire dousing operations are underway. (ANI)

