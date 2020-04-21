Fire breaks out at quarantine centre inside Mumbai's Rippon hotel, most patients rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): A Level-II fire broke out on Tuesday here at Rippon Hotel's lodging room, which was being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients, Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

The hotel is located at Bellasis Road in Nagpada of Mumbai.

"The fire fighting operation is on. Fire confined in the hotel's lodging room, which was being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients. Most of the patients rescued," the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

"The search operation is on," it added. (ANI)

