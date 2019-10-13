Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road here on Sunday.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
As many as eight people who were trapped inside have been rescued by fire brigade.
No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.
Rescue operations is underway.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)
Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai, 8 rescued
ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:47 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road here on Sunday.