Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai, 8 rescued

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road here on Sunday.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
As many as eight people who were trapped inside have been rescued by fire brigade.
No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.
Rescue operations is underway.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:20 IST

Kerala govt to fund training of Adam Hary to help him become...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender airline pilot.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:11 IST

Five dead, 90 injured after Typhoon Hagibis lashes Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): At least five people died and more than 90 people were injured after a massive Typhoon lashed Japan.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:04 IST

Vadodara: Fine art faculty prepares colorful iron cacti to adorn...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): In a bid to attract more visitors, the fine art faculty of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, is preparing unique and colourful art pieces of iron cacti for the Cactus Garden which is in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:04 IST

MP: Four arrested in connection with VHP worker's murder in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker in Mandsaur, police said on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 07:01 IST

WB: Local BJP leader shot at by two miscreants in Nadia

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A 55-year-old local BJP leader, Harala Debnath, was shot at by two miscreants in Nadia district, said police.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 06:44 IST

Assam: At least 12 security personnel attacked by mob in...

Hailakandi (Assam) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): At least 12 security personnel, including policemen, were injured after they were attacked by an irate mob in Assam's Hailakandi district.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 06:40 IST

BJP will form govt in both Haryana and Maharashtra, says Sadhvi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Saturday claimed that the BJP will form government in both Haryana and Maharashtra, where elections are scheduled to take place on October 21.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 06:27 IST

Around 4,000 women perform folk dances at Kullu Dussehra fest

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As many as 4,000 women took part in the famed International Kullu Dussehra fest at Rath Maidan here and performed folk dances.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:49 IST

Godse's 'Why I Killed Gandhi' shares space with books...

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 : In commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a large number of books on the Father of the Nation are on display at the Udaipur Book Fair which kick-started on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:02 IST

Two Bangladeshi Naval ships arrive in Visakhapatnam to...

Visakhapatnam [Andhra Pradesh], Oct 13 (ANI): Two Naval ships from Bangladesh arrived here on Saturday to take part in the maiden bilateral exercise of the Indian and Bangladeshi navies.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:02 IST

K'taka: 1 elephant dies of Herpes virus infection, 24 undergoing...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Herpes virus threat at Shivamogga Sakrebailu Elephant Camp has become a cause of concern for authorities here.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 04:06 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Man steals 6 gold chains from jewellery shop in Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An unidentified person allegedly stole gold jewellery from a shop in Srikalahasti in Chittoor district and managed to flee from the spot.

