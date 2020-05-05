Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): A fire broke out in a residential building at the Nepean Sea Road area of Mumbai on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported due to the blaze which broke out at the sixth floor of the building at around 4:40 am. Two women who were trapped on the upper floors were safely rescued.
Cooling operations are underway at the premises. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai, no injuries reported
ANI | Updated: May 05, 2020 12:08 IST
