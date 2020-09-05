Fire breaks out at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Pune, no casualty

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at the ICU ward of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday morning.

Three fire tenders had rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which was later brought under control. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported due to the incident.



The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital, which is situated at the Pune cantonment area treats coronavirus-infected patients here. (ANI)

