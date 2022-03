Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Thane on Tuesday, said fire department officials.

The godown is located near the HP petrol pump, on the Shilphata-Mahape road.



Many fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)