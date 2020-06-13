Fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Udyog Nagar area of Delhi, today morning.

"The fire was on the first floor of the factory at around 5:35 a.m. The affected area is 300 square yards. The total area is 600 square yards, and the building comprises a basement, ground floor, first floor, and second floor," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire was controlled by around 7 a.m.

No causalities have been reported so far. (ANI)

