Fire breaks out at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a COVID-19 emergency ward of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara on Tuesday evening.



The fire has been brought under control after fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The patients are being rescued from the hospital building.

So far, no casualties have been reported due to the fire incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

