Fire breaks out at sweets shop in Kanpur, 2 dead

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): At least two people died after a fire broke out at a sweets shop in Kahoo Kothi market of Kanpur city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As per local people, the fire broke out at 4 am on Saturday in which the entire shop was burnt to ashes. "Two employees of Raj Kishore Sweets-- Shyam Narayan and Sunny, who were sleeping inside the shop died of suffocation. Another employee Mohit is injured and has been admitted to the hospital," informed Ramesh Chandra, Fire Officer of Colonelganj Kanpur Nagar.



"The shop was a three-storeyed building. The fire spread due to the presence of inflammable items like oil, ghee and dalda in the sweet shop. 10 fire units were in place to douse the flames," said Chandra.

The fire official said that the fire tenders had to face a lot of trouble in arriving at the incident spot as the streets were narrow. They brought down the bodies of workers by the stairs.

The fire is brought in control, has been completely extinguished, informed the fire official. However, the cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet. (ANI)

