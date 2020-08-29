Fire breaks out at textile shop in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a textile shop at Gowliguda in Hyderabad under Afzalgunj police station limits on Thursday night.
However, no casualties were reported in the incident.
"A Fire accident took place at a textile shop in Gowliguda at around 9:15 PM. Fire tenders have reached the spot. No casualties reported. Neighbouring building evacuated, "M Ravindar Reddy, Inspector of Police, Afzalgunj police station said while speaking to ANI over the phone. (ANI)
