Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at three garment factories on Noorwala road here on Friday.
No causalities have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at three garment factories in Ludhiana, no casualties
ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:57 IST
