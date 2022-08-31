हिंदी खबर
Fire breaks out at toy factory in Delhi's Indralok area, no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2022


New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a toy factory in the Indralok area of Delhi on Wednesday, Fire Officer said.
As many as 14 fire tenders were present at the spot. No casualties have been reported.

"The fire has been brought under control. 14 fire tenders were present at the spot. No casualty has been reported," said MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Fire Officer. (ANI)

 
