Fire breaks out at two factories in timber market in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at two factories in the timber market in the Harni area of the Vadodara district on Monday.



Fire is currently under control. 16 fire tenders were deployed at the site of the incident.

Parth Brahmbhatt, Chief Fire Officer said, "A fire broke out in two factories near a saw mill in Harni due to a firecracker explosion. About 16 fire tenders are at the spot. 90 per cent of the fire is under control. Cooling is being done in the remaining areas. (ANI)

