Fire breaks out at wooden house in Himachal's Kalwari village

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:45 IST

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a three-storey wooden house in Kalwari village Panchayat in Banjar area of Kullu district on Sunday.
A fire tender has reached the spot to douse the flames.
No injury or casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)

