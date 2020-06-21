Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a three-storey wooden house in Kalwari village Panchayat in Banjar area of Kullu district on Sunday.
A fire tender has reached the spot to douse the flames.
No injury or casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at wooden house in Himachal's Kalwari village
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:45 IST
