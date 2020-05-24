Fire breaks out at woollen mill in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Fire broke out at RT Woollen Mills in Ludhiana on Sunday. As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to a fire department official, Srishti Nath, the fire incident was reported at around 12:30 pm today. RT Woollen Mills is situated on RK road.

No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident, said the official.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "I have directed DC Ludhiana to look into the reasons behind the fire that broke out at RT Woollen Mills today. Luckily there have been no casualties. The fire department took prompt action and prevented the fire from spreading and causing more damage." (ANI)

