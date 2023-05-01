Fire breaks out at yarn dyeing company in Daman, no casualty reported

Daman (Daman and Diu) [India], May 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at Rawalvasiya Yarn Dyeing company, in the Hathiyawal area of Daman, informed officials in the early hours of Monday.

According to officials, around 15 fire engines from Vapi, Daman, Sarigam, and Dadra Nagar Haveli reached the spot to bring the fire under control.



"We received information about a fire in Rawalvasiya Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd company at 11:50 pm. After reaching the spot we saw that a whole building was engulfed in fire. All neighbouring firefighting agencies are here," said Assistant Director Fire and Emergency Services, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, AK Wala.



No casualties have been reported in this fire incident, officials said.

"This company makes yarn and yarn has high flammability. It will take time to control the fire. We will control the fire within hours," AK Wala said.





Earlier on Sunday night, two persons were injured after a massive fire broke out on Pune-Satara Road and spread to three different shops.

According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30 am.

On receiving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the fire department, the blaze triggered some blasts that helped the flames spread further.

The officials informed further that one of the shops that caught fire dealt in home and kitchen appliances while another was a mobile phone store.

The fire is under control, officials added. (ANI)

