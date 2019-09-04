Fire breaks out during shunting in Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti train

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A fire broke out in a coach of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express during shunting here.

The fire broke out in the coach number S6 and the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

However, no casualties have been reported so far. Fire fighting operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

