Fire breaks out in 3-storey building near Delhi's Sadar Bazar

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a three-storey building near Delhi's Sadar Bazar, Pan Mandi.
According to the fire department, the fire has now been controlled. The fire broke out on the roof of the three-storey building here.
Six fire brigades left on the spot and no casualty has been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2019 20:38 IST
