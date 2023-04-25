Fire breaks out in 5-storey building in Mumbai's Mulund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in a 5-storey building in the Mulund area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of the information.

"Fire breaks out in a 5-storey building in Mulund area. Five fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported," the fire department said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

In an unrelated incident, four garment shops were gutted in a massive fire in the Babu market in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar late Monday night, officials said.

A total of five fire tenders reached the spot.

However, no injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control soon after.

"Four garment shops gutted in Babu market fire in Sarojini Nagar last night. Fire doused," the officials said. (ANI)