Fire breaks out in a building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): A minor fire broke out on the second floor of a building on Sunday, causing panic among the localities at Raja Bazar in West Bengal's Narkeldanga area.

The incident took place at 4 pm.

Soon after receiving the information, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Fire-fighting operation is underway. (ANI)







