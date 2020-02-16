Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): A minor fire broke out on the second floor of a building on Sunday, causing panic among the localities at Raja Bazar in West Bengal's Narkeldanga area.
The incident took place at 4 pm.
Soon after receiving the information, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.
Fire-fighting operation is underway. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in a building in Kolkata, no casualties reported
ANI | Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:02 IST
