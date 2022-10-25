Fire breaks out in a flat on 17th-floor of a Greater Noida highrise on Diwali evening

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at an apartment in a residential society in Greater Noida West on Diwali evening, officials said.

The fire broke out in the flat located in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under Bisrakh police station limits, prompting relief operations at the site, according to police officials.

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that efforts are on to douse the fire completely.

"We got information at around 10.05 pm about a fire at a flat on 17th floor of Tower B2 of Vedantam society. Fire reached 18th floor too. Fire tenders were brought and fire was controlled in an hour," he said.

Singh further said that no casualties were reported so far.



The cause of the fire and the damage caused were yet to be ascertained, the official added. As the whole nation was celebrating the festival, many cases of fire were reported across the country.

In the national capital, a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Raghubar Pura-2 area of the national capital's Gandhinagar on Monday, officials said.

On being informed, as many as 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

According to officials, four persons trapped inside the factory have been rescued.

In the Prashant Vihar area earlier on Monday evening, a fire broke out in a restaurant, said the Delhi Fire Service.

Seven fire tenders are present at the spot, added the Delhi Fire Service. (ANI)

