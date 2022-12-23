Fire breaks out in a marriage hall in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): A Fire broke out at a marriage hall in Ghaziabad on Friday, informed the fire department.

"We received information about the fire in a marriage hall. Six fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been completely doused. There has been no loss of life. A lot of material has been burnt in the fire," said Rahul Kumar, CFO.

Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)