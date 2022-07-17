footer close header add
Office of UP Advocate General (Photo/ANI)
Fire breaks out in Advocate General's office building in UP

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2022 11:45 IST


Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar building on Sunday.
"A total of 15 fire tenders engaged in firefighting. Floors 5th to 8th were impacted due to fire. No casualty in the incident was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Kumar, Prayagraj.

[{9c1e5959-e61f-495a-a4d7-8795543a20a4:intradmin/FX13O_VVQAEEWPb.jpg}]
According to the information, the files of all the cases of the government are kept on the eighth floor here. The files of all the cases travel to the Courtroom of Allahabad High Court, where the lawyers put forth their stand.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

