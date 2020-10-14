Smoke billowing out of the factory in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad chemical factory

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 17:35 IST


Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory here on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far.

As many as 17 fire tenders were trying to douse the fire till the last report came. (ANI)

