Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad chemical factory

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory here on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far.
As many as 17 fire tenders were trying to douse the fire till the last report came. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 17:35 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory here on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far.
As many as 17 fire tenders were trying to douse the fire till the last report came. (ANI)