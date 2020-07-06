A fire brigade rushes to the spot of the ATM fire
A fire brigade rushes to the spot of the ATM fire

Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad's CTM area

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:21 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): A major fire broke out in an Indian Bank ATM booth in the CTM area of Ahmedabad on Monday.
Fire-fighters are present on the spot.
No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.
The cause of the fire has still not been determined as the investigation will only start when it gets doused. More details are being awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl