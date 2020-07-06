Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): A major fire broke out in an Indian Bank ATM booth in the CTM area of Ahmedabad on Monday.
Fire-fighters are present on the spot.
No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.
The cause of the fire has still not been determined as the investigation will only start when it gets doused. More details are being awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad's CTM area
ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:21 IST
