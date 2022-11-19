Fire breaks out in auto-rickshaw in Karnataka

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in an auto rickshaw in the Kankanadi police station area on Saturday at around 5 pm.



The auto driver and a passenger sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

The police officials rushed to the spot and are probing the reason behind the fire.

Commissioner of Police (CP) of Mangaluru City N Shashi Kumar said, "At around 5 pm today, an auto rickshaw caught fire in the Kankanadi Police Station area. The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger riding in the auto. The auto driver and passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to the hospital."



CP Kumar further appealed to the local people not to believe any rumour.

"Forensic Science Lab team has been called to probe the reason behind the fire. The public should not pay heed to any rumours," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)