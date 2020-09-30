Fire breaks out in Bhiwandi factory, no casualties

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory in Bhiwandi city on Tuesday night.

At around 10.30 pm, the fire incident took place on the ground floor of the factory manufacturing plastic grains owned by one Farukh Khan in the Bhiwandi metropolitan area, according to the police.

There were 22 labourers, who were living on the first floor of the same building where the fire broke out, came out of the building before the situation worsened.



Two fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties were reported.

However, the raw material and factory machinery were burnt to ashes, said the police.

At first, it seemed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the police added. (ANI)

