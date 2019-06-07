Fire breaks out in building near Parliament Street, no casualties

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in a storeroom on the fourth floor of Jeevan Deep building near Parliament Street here on Friday.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Around 50 people were safely evacuated from the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life or injury to any individual has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

