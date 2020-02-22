Chandigarh [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Three women were killed and several others left injured after a fire broke out at a paying guest house in the city on Saturday.
Police said that the incident took place in Sector 32. Fire brigade rushed to spot. The injured have been admitted to hospital.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in Chandigarh PG, 3 dead
ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:18 IST
