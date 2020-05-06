Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district on Wednesday.
More than six fire tenders have been pressed into action to put off the fire. No casualty has been reported so far.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in chemical godown in Thane
ANI | Updated: May 06, 2020 17:39 IST
