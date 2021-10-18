New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a cloth shop in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital on Monday morning.
A fire fighting official, who is present at the spot, said that no casualties have been reported.
"A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site," he added.
Fire dousing operations are underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in cloth shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar
ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2021 09:12 IST
New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a cloth shop in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital on Monday morning.