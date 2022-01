Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 1 (ANI): Three people have died and several got injuries in a fire that broke out in a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, informed officials.



"Three dead and five injured in a fire incident at a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District," said Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector.

Rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)