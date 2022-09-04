Fire breaks out in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a pandal in the Rajouri Garden area of New Delhi on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Twenty fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 1.03 am at Vishal enclave, near HDFC Bank in the Rajouri Garden area.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)