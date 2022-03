Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar on Monday leaving one person dead and another person injured.



Virudhunagar district administration today informed, "One person died and another suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)