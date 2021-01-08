Visual from the incident (Photo/ANI)
Visual from the incident (Photo/ANI)

Fire breaks out in glowing inferno at Raipur's Godavari Power Ispat plant

ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2021 23:07 IST


Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a glowing inferno at the Godavari Power Ispat plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

