Fire breaks out in glowing inferno at Raipur's Godavari Power Ispat plant

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a glowing inferno at the Godavari Power Ispat plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2021 23:07 IST
