Fire breaks out in kitchen of residential building in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a kitchen in Mahada Shantivan building situated in Millat Nagar, Mumbai on Thursday.

According to the latest reports, the fire has been doused off.

The fire had erupted in the seven-storey building today and two fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Later, two small hydraulic hose lines of two motor pumps and a 3 BA set were used to extinguish the fire.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited (ANI)