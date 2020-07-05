Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Canning Street

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 (ANI): A fire broke out in a commercial building located in Kolkata's Canning street on Sunday.

Fire tenders have reached the spot in an attempt to douse the fire.

The operation is currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

Divisional Fire Officer Deptanu Ghosh said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

"The fire started from the ground floor after which it travelled to the top floor. Nobody is trapped inside or injured. The reason behind the fire is not yet known," Deptanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer, South Kolkata Division said. (ANI)

