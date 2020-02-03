Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): A fire broke out in the industrial area of Kullu district on Monday, police said.
Soon after the fire broke out, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties have been reported so far. The fire has been brought under control.
More details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in Kullu's industrial area, no casualties reported
ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:05 IST
